Compared to the last report, overall alfalfa hay and grass hay were mostly steady with minor fluctuations regionally and movement slowed only slightly, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, April 19.
Reports have been received that alfalfa is struggling under these dry conditions and the freezing overnight temperatures.
New crop prices are few and far between as producers and buyers are hesitant to commit due to the ongoing drought and the term “fuel surcharge” is being bantered around. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for April 12, abnormally dry conditions remained at near 5%, moderate drought decreased to 20%, severe drought decreased to 35.5%, extreme drought increased to 9%, and exceptional drought increased to just over 2%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered mostly steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $195-$205. Grinding alfalfa, $190-$200, new crop, $200-$205 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $210-$220. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $75/bale. For the week ending April 16, 7,539 tons of grinding alfalfa and 575 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good, stock cow, $180-$190. New crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$250, 17% protein, $240-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large 3x4 squares, $105-$115. Brome, large round, $90-$100, large squares, $105-$115. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, large squares, $70-$80. For the week ending April 16, 6,570 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,550 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$155. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $90-$100. Bermuda grass, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $105-$115. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending April 16, 1,404 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $155-$165; ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $80-$90. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4, $120-$125, large rounds, $85-$100. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending April 16, 1,087 tons of grinding alfalfa and 625 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
