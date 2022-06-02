Compared to the last report, overall alfalfa and grass hay were mostly steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 31.
Movement remains slow although there was a slight increase in trades. Southwest Kansas remains terribly dry. Reports from producers indicate that yield is down up to one third for those who have laid down first cutting, and as expected, wheat and triticale are looking rough. Although the south-central region, received some rain this past week, they too report that the alfalfa is very thin. The continued drought has folks really thinking hard about new crop contracts, with many reluctant to shake on a deal. Meanwhile, in Southeastern Kansas rain continues to hamper any progress in planting and more rain is expected this week. There will be no June 7 report, and next report will be released June 14. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares old crop, $7-8/ bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $200-$255, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $195-$205. Grinding alfalfa, $190-$200, new crop, $195-$205 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $210-$220. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$9/bale. Brome, large rounds, $180-$190 delivered. Corn stalks, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending May 21, 5,879.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 425 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, new crop, $215-$230, premium, $180-$210, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $180-$200, new crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered, new crop, $185-$195. Ground and delivered, $190-$200, new crop, $200-$210. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$250, 17% protein, $240-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $105-$115, small squares, $7-$8/bale. Brome, large rounds, $90-$100, large 3x4 squares, $85-$95. For the week ending May 28, 5,697.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 75 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good stock cow, $180-$190. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $155-$165, new crop, $175-$200. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $120-$140. For the week ending 28, 901 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$185. Sudan, utility large rounds, $80-$90.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Alfalfa: horse, premium small squares, 9-10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $160-$190. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $155-$165, new crop, $160-$180; Ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds, $85-$100. Brome, large rounds, $90-$105. For the week ending May 28, 7,100 tons of grinding alfalfa and 400 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
