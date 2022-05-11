Compared to the last report, overall alfalfa hay and grass hay were mostly steady while movement remains slow to moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 3.
Although summer is only a month away, producers are seeing late freezing temperatures and low rainfall delaying the first alfalfa cutting. New crop prices are still few and far between across the state due concerns about the ongoing drought and increased input costs. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for April 26, abnormally dry conditions increased to near 11%, moderate drought decreased to 13%, severe drought remained near 35.5%, extreme drought increased to 17%, and exceptional drought remained at 2%. Prices are based on averages, and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $200-$255, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $195-$205. Grinding alfalfa, $190-$200, new crop $195-$205 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $210-$220. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $75/bale, small squares, $8-$9/bale. For the week ending April 30, 8,012 tons of grinding alfalfa and 700 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets mostly steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $180-$195. New crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. New crop, $185-$195. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$250, 17% protein, $240-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $105-$115, small squares, $7-$8/bale. Brome, large rounds, $90-$100. Good oat hay, large rounds, $120-$125. Sudan, large rounds, $90-$105. Corn stalks, large rounds, $70-$80. Rye straw, large rounds, $95-$105. Wheat straw, large squares, $70-$80. For the week ending April 30, 4,378 tons of grinding alfalfa and 375 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $180-$190. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$115, large rounds, $70-$85. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $120-$135. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending April 30, 847 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$185. Sudan, utility large rounds, $80-$90.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $160-$190. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $155-$165, ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds, $85-$95. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $120-$125, large rounds, $90-$105. Sudan, large squares, $140-$150 delivered. Corn stalks, large rounds, $125-$130 delivered. Wheat straw, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. For the week ending April 30, 7,540 tons of grinding alfalfa and 426 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.