wildfire tour 6-9 crtr 2cnyon.jpeg

Rangeland in Carter Canyon, where the perennial grasses meet the cheatgrass. (Photo by Chabella Guzman, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.)

Almost a year after the Carter Canyon fire burned 15,630 acres of range, heavily timbered areas, and several buildings. Only the charred skeletons of trees remain as a reminder of the fire. Below the trees, abundant rain throughout May in Scottsbluff and the surrounding area has created a lush green landscape of recovering native grassland vegetation.

Producers and landowners recently received information on how the fire may still affect their ranges from the Nebraska Extension, Platte River Basin Environments, North Platte NRD, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and ENVU.

