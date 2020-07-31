Every day at 6:30 a.m. I am joined by my friend from the United Kingdom Andrew Henderson for a Facebook Live discussion comparing life and farming in the UK to that in the United States.
This past week he brought along Andrew Meredith, the business section publisher of the Farmers Weekly newspaper. Meredith indicated that a new report suggests that 20% of UK farmers are profitable without a subsidy and only 50% are profitable with the UK farming subsidy. If you subsidize your farmers and they are still not profitable, what does that say about the future of food production?
So when we look at our side of the pond, I am confident the numbers would be no different whatsoever. Currently, the subsidy structure in the U.S. is not what it is in the UK but we still have too many subsidies being paid to the farming community. I will also say that it is not just a farm issue. We pay too many subsidies to all industries. In fact, it was not going to be my point at the beginning but is worthy of addressing now as I think about it. Any industry that relies on a government payment to stay in business is completely controlled by the government and not at all “independent” in its ability. Case in point, as a farm group we argued and lobbied hard for ethanol subsidies and mandates. How is that working for you now?
My bigger point though is that global farmer profitability is simply not there. I have never been one to argue for government assistance in my business in any way. To be clear, I am talking about beyond the payment standpoint in trying to control the “fairness” in the marketplace. For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced, after its initial investigation, that meatpackers have no wrongdoing in the prices paid to farmers/ranchers for live animals. Really?
Money folks around the globe are talking about how the greatest opportunity for profit is in the agriculture/agribusiness industry. Of course it is when you look at the food company who buys cheap from the farmer, processes the farm product into food and sells it to the consumer at a high margin. That does not bode well for the farmer though. USDA reports that at the end of 2019, the farmer’s share of the consumer's food dollar is 14.6%. I don’t think you need a master’s degree in farm economics to see that will not work.
Since March of 2020 we have spent a tremendous amount of time talking about hitting a “reset button” on our food supply. Yes, at our place we feel that same increase in demand for consumers who want to buy direct, but what good is that? Currently, we can't book a harvest date until July 2021. Honestly, I believe when this 2020 experience all shakes out there will be more farmers gone and significantly more consolidation in the food business.
I hear myself uncharacteristically being a skeptic today but isn’t it time for an honest discussion about farm profitability? And I use the UK example to remind folks this is not just a USA thing.
In fact just a quick search yields an overwhelming pile of similar stories from around the globe. In fact just as an example from Australia today.
As poor profit margins force Australian dairy farmers out of the industry, a trial of biological pasture improvement at Maleny Dairies is being watched with interest.
I don’t really think I need to make the case that the farm is in trouble. My personal accountant who does hundreds of tax returns tells me she spends very little time with farmers planning in the fall like she used to. So what is the solution? We need to generate solutions.
No. 1—we need Big Brother to focus more on “trade not aid.” Stop finding ways to send farmers little bitty band-aids and get real about enforcing the laws on the books. Get real about finding new and better markets for U.S. farm products around the globe.
No. 2—it is our own responsibility to get more of the consumer's food dollar. We try that with direct sales of pork and a contract with certified Piedmontese beef. There is a growing number of new and niche marketing opportunities. We cannot simply rely on what we have always done and expect a different result.
No. 3—we must continue to seek management strategies that work in conjunction with the resources we have instead of against them. My friend, Rodger Savory, would say in this section that the Australian story is spot on in that we seek better holistic approaches to manage. Reduce the amount of inputs to take the whole concept of producing more with less to the next level. I happen to agree with him.
It is nothing new that with a great challenge comes a great opportunity. Remaining in the correct frame of mind and listening and incorporating new ideas are absolutely the best approach to keep your farm or ranch sustainable. If that doesn’t suit you, the good news is that with every consolidation in the food business they need knowledgeable, skilled folks to work so, there, a job is waiting if you want it.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
