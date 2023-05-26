There are a lot of tasks to be performed on any given pieces of land or in any operations. That is why large pieces of equipment have been created to move materials and objects quickly across large areas. Sometimes though it can be helpful to use smaller vehicles or setups on more compact tractors in logistics on a property. That's where a Carry All or Trailer Mover attachment can be useful, whether it is purchased or custom built.
Carry All
Using a carryall is a practical and versatile option to simplify small-scale tasks and make it more convenient to moving things around a property, especially when a truck or larger equipment may not be necessary or available.
A carryall is a type of container or platform with handles or grips that allows you to carry various items by hand. Here are some ways you can use a carryall for moving things around a property:
- Agricultural Tools, Gardening Tools and Supplies: A carryall is handy for transporting tools, such as shovels, rakes, and watering cans, from one area of the property to another. You can also use it to carry bags of soil, compost, or mulch for gardening or landscaping projects.
- Harvested Small-Batch Produce or Test Growth: If you have a garden or orchard, a carryall can be useful for collecting and transporting freshly harvested fruits, vegetables, or herbs. It helps keep the produce organized and prevents them from getting damaged or bruised. Additionally, you can take samples from across a property and keep them separated easily in dividers in a planter box.
- Firewood: If you have a fireplace or wood-burning stove, a carryall can make it easier to transport firewood from the storage area to where it's needed. It allows you to carry a good amount of wood in one trip, reducing the effort and time required.
- Small-Animal Feed, Inoculations and Supplies: When taking care of animals on the property, a carryall can be used to transport bags of animal feed, bedding materials, or other supplies. It helps keep everything together and ensures you have what you need when tending to the animals.
- Small Tools and Equipment: For maintenance or repair tasks around the property, a carryall can hold smaller tools, such as hammers, screwdrivers, or wrenches, allowing you to easily move them from one location to another.
- Outdoor Recreation Gear: If you have recreational activities on your property, like picnics, camping, or sports, a carryall can be used to transport items such as blankets, picnic supplies, sports equipment, or camping gear.
When using a carryall, it's important to ensure that the weight and size of the items you're carrying are manageable and won't cause strain or risk of injury. Also, consider the durability and comfort of the carryall itself, opting for one with sturdy handles and a design suitable for your specific needs.
Additionally, while trucks and large tractors are commonly used for transportation on the farm, there are situations where using these may not be the most practical or efficient option. An operation can see improved productivity based on secondary pieces of equipment that can be used to shorten the lifecycle on their daily tractor, especially for moving smaller objects or smaller tasks. In such cases, alternative methods and equipment can be employed to move items around the farm.
Powered Options
- Compact Tractors: Tractors are versatile machines used for a wide range of tasks on the farm. They can pull and push heavy loads, making them useful for moving equipment, materials, and supplies.
- Forklifts: Forklifts are ideal for lifting and moving heavy objects such as bales of hay, pallets, and other farm equipment. They have forks at the front that can be raised and lowered to transport loads efficiently. Forklifts come in different capacities and are available in both diesel and electric models.
- Skid steer loaders: Skid steer loaders are versatile and can be equipped with various attachments for different tasks. These compact machines are designed for maneuverability in tight spaces. Skid steer loaders equipped with attachments like buckets, pallet forks, or bale spears can efficiently move materials and equipment around the farm. Many have a bucket attachment in the front that can be used for scooping, lifting, and moving materials. They are versatile and can handle various tasks like loading, lifting, and transporting.
- Conveyor Belts and Systems: In certain agricultural operations, especially those involving bulk materials like grains or silage, conveyor systems can be used to move items from one location to another. Conveyor belts or augers can transport materials horizontally or vertically, reducing the need for manual handling.
- Utility vehicles: Utility vehicles, such as ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) or UTVs (Utility Task Vehicles), they are compact and versatile options and are helpful for smaller-scale tasks on the farm. They can navigate through various terrains and are suitable for tasks that require agility and maneuverability, but their load capacity is normally much lower.
Unpowered options
- Carts and Wagons: Carts and wagons are useful for transporting items within shorter distances. They can be attached to a tractor, ATV, or even pulled manually. These are commonly used for moving tools, supplies, and smaller loads like harvested produce or animal feed.
- Trailers: Trailers are used for transporting bulk materials, such as grains, livestock, or machinery. They can be attached to tractors or trucks and come in different sizes and configurations to accommodate various types of loads.
- Wheelbarrows: For smaller-scale tasks or when working in tight spaces, a wheelbarrow can be a practical option. It is manually operated and suitable for moving smaller loads like soil, compost, or garden tools.
Trailering these tools can be made even more accessible by using trailer movers attached to some of the smaller powered equipment options.
It's important to assess your specific needs and consider factors such as the size of your property, the types of materials you need to move, and your budget before investing in equipment. Additionally, proper training and maintenance are essential for safe and efficient operation of these machines.
The choice of equipment or method will depend on factors such as the size of the load, distance to be covered, terrain, and the specific requirements of the task at hand. It's essential to assess the feasibility and safety of each option before deciding on the most suitable approach for moving items around the operation.
