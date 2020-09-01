The Georgia weekly livestock summary indicated receipts of 9,145 head of cattle selling the week ending on Aug. 20, compared to 8,143 head the previous reporting period and 6,766 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 7,607 head of feeder cattle, 954 head of slaughter cattle and 584 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 6,761 head of feeder cattle, 875 head of slaughter cattle and 507 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,210 head of feeder cattle, 1,160 head of slaughter cattle and 396 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower. The feeder classes were unevenly steady to $3 lower. The replacement cows were steady to $3 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 226,305 head, compared to 253,127 head a year ago. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 24% steers, 40% were heifers and 36% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 70% bred cows and 30% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
