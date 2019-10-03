The World Food Prize and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are pleased to announce that collegiate students have completed the prestigious Wallace-Carver Fellowship. These students collaborated with world-renowned scientists and policymakers through paid fellowships at leading USDA research centers and offices across the country during the summer months.
“The Wallace-Carver Fellowship provides unparalleled research opportunities for university students to explore agricultural issues and become the next generation of agricultural leaders and innovators,” Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn, president of the World Food Prize, said. “These outstanding students are some of the most highly qualified and motivated students in America. This program gives them the opportunity to be inspired to pursue careers and future leadership positions as public servants in food, agriculture and science.”
While stationed at USDA, the students analyzed agricultural and economic policy; assisted in the management of food, nutrition and rural development programs; and took part in groundbreaking field and laboratory-based research.
The fellows also participated in the week-long Washington Leadership Symposium, hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. While attending the Symposium, students participated in high-level briefings at USDA, the White House, U.S. Department of State, and U.S. Agency for International Development; toured the U.S. National Arboretum, U.S. Botanic Gardens and National Agricultural Library; and participated in a service learning project, professional development activities and meetings with key government leaders.
Today, 821 million people face hunger worldwide, and more than 40 million Americans are food insecure. With experts predicting a world population of 9 billion people by 2050, food security remains a high-priority issue among global leaders.
The USDA and the World Food Prize Foundation partnered to create the Wallace-Carver Fellowship in 2011. Named for American agriculture leaders Henry A. Wallace and George Washington Carver, the Wallace-Carver Fellowship seeks to inspire and train the next generation of scientific, agricultural, economic and policy leaders for the 21st century.
Since the creation of the fellowship, 240 students from 102 universities and colleges in 37 states and the District of Columbia have been employed by the program. One of the most effective talent recruitment and training programs in the world, over 97 percent of fellows have pursued degrees in related disciplines, and 88 percent remain employed in critical fields relevant to science, agriculture and nutrition.
The 2019 Wallace-Carver Fellows are a distinguished and diverse group of outstanding young leaders representing 25 universities and colleges in 16 states across the country.Those recipients in the High Plains Journal readership area include Brianna Cheek, Texas A&M University; Rhiannon Cobb, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Olivia Conway, University of Texas-Austin; Nick Jacobson, Macalester College; Nicole Kreider, Grinnell College; Chase Krug, Iowa State University; Aundrea Lawson, Texas Tech University; Georgette Mbengue, University of North Texas; Aracely Miron-Ocampo, University of Iowa; Trey Richardson, Texas A&M University; and Kelli Wicks, Iowa State University.
