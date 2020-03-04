The Department of Agriculture is currently on a hiring sprint for multiple vacancies at the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Both agencies relocated to the Kansas City metropolitan area in the fall 2019 and are seeking qualified candidates for a variety of positions—from entry level to executive positions and administrative careers to scientific experts. The USDA is seeking a talent pipeline of qualified candidates to apply for openings on the usajobs.gov website as they become available.
USDA will be hosting a career expo in Kansas City, Missouri, in April 2020. Representatives from USDA and the Office of Personnel and Management will be on hand to answer questions specific to USDA, provide insight on how to apply for a federal position, the different types of federal job postings and the benefits of working for the federal government. Please continue to check workforusdakc.gov for current information on the career expo. You will also find direct links to both agencies and all current and available positions at both ERS and NIFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.