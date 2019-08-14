U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chad Rupe recently announced that USDA is investing $181 million to upgrade rural electric systems. The funding includes $7.7 million to finance smart grid technologies that improve system operations and monitor grid security.
“For more than eight decades, USDA has been a strong partner to rural communities in building and expanding electric infrastructure,” Rupe said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to investing in essential infrastructure upgrades that improve the quality of life in rural communities and help grow the rural economy.”
Within High Plains Journal’s readership area, USDA is providing financing for projects in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas through the Electric Loan Program. The funding will help build and improve 1,354 miles of line to improve electric reliability and resilience in rural areas.
USDA will make additional funding announcements in coming weeks. Congress appropriated $5.5 billion for USDA’s Electric Loan Program in fiscal year 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.