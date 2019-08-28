College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dean Barbara Rasco will be among the four panelists at the “NAFTA 2.0; The U.S., Mexico and Canada Agreement” discussion at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.
The session is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17.
Hosted by the Wyoming Business Alliance, the discussion will provide an update on NAFTA and the impacts on Wyoming businesses.
Other panelists include Berenice Rendon Talavera, Mexican consul general; Peter Murray, EDF Man Capital Markets; and Stephane Lessard, Canadian consul general.
Anne Alexander, UW director of International Programs, is the discussion moderator.
Tickets are available for $30 or $500 to sponsor a table. To purchase tickets or a table, email annie@wyoba.com.
