Member companies of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association, which represents 675 businesses in the farm implement industry in the United States and Canada, recently elected four new members to its board of directors. Board of directors officers were elected as well.
Leading the association as president will be Janea Danuser, vice president and co-owner of Danuser Machine Company in Fulton, Missouri. The company manufactures agricultural and industrial attachments as well as OEM parts and assemblies. Danuser is a fourth-generation co-owner of the company, which was founded in 1910.
The board of directors elected her to a one-year term beginning immediately. She succeeds Nick Jensen of Thurston Manufacturing in Thurston, Nebraska. Serving with Danuser in officer roles will be First Vice President Matt Westendorf, general manager of Westendorf Manufacturing Co. in Onawa, Iowa; Second Vice President Tim Burenga, vice president of sales and purchasing at Worksaver, Inc., in Litchfield, Illinois; Treasurer Paul Jeffrey, general manager at MacDon in Kansas City, Missouri; and Secretary Ben Hellbusch, vice president of sales and marketing at Duo Lift Manufacturing Co. and general manager at Busch Equipment Co., both in Columbus, Nebraska.
The officers will lead a 16-person board of directors. Member companies at the association’s annual business meeting elected these executives to three-year terms as directors: Marc Ivey, vice president of business development for Dirt Dog Manufacturing in Commerce, Georgia; Phil Landoll, vice president of operations at Landoll Corp., in Marysville, Kansas; Clair Ellis, president of Ellis Equipment Co. in Logan, Utah; and Jon Sherrod, area manager for Bondioli & Pavesi in Ashland, Virginia.
The association represents each link in the farm equipment supply chain. Ivey, Landoll, and all of the officers are farm implement manufacturers. Ellis serves as the board representative for equipment marketers, and Sherrod represents the companies that supply component parts and services to manufacturers. Member companies design and produce equipment to complement mass-produced lines. The association serves as their voice, advocate, and resource.
“These companies are the industry’s innovators,” said Vernon Schmidt, the association’s executive vice president. “They are nimble and respond quickly when farmers’ needs change. They are, for the most part, companies that began with big ideas and modest means, and this Association supports them however it can so they can focus on their next big idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.