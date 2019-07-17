Tractor Supply Company will soon embark on its annual Mobile Fair Tour, pulling into the first of 10 fair stops. This brings a meaningful experience to fairgoers of all ages, complete with interactive games, photo opportunities and prizes. The Mobile Fair will journey across the Midwest this summer, traveling through Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Each day, the first 50 booth visitors will receive a $5 coupon towards a future purchase at their local Tractor Supply store.
Tractor Supply will recognize local FFA and 4-H winners of this year’s “Great Neighbor” Photo Contest at each fair stop. Earlier this spring, the “Great Neighbor” Photo Contest called for youth in each fair location to submit a photo showcasing a project that makes a difference in their community. Among the submissions were inspiring projects like maintaining the landscape of a public library, fostering puppies, making reusable bags for food pantries and constructing a chicken coop for local schools.
This year’s Mobile Fair Tour will recognize 30 FFA/4-H youth who have made a difference in their community. The winners will receive a commemorative plaque and Tractor Supply gift card during a special ceremony at their local stop. All fair attendees are invited to visit the Tractor Supply booth to honor the winners.
“Through interactive games and hands-on experiences, Tractor Supply’s Mobile Fair Tour celebrates and enhances the Out Here lifestyle,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local store marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Recognizing winners from the ‘Great Neighbor’ Contest is our way to honor FFA and 4-H youth, and it is something we look forward to each year to highlight the impact youth are making on our communities across the country.”
The hands-on fair experience includes a variety of entertainment including music, games, giveaways and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in fun, family-friendly activities like a free photo booth or bean bag toss to “feed the animals.”
To view the full list of fair stops and corresponding dates, please visit TractorSupply.com/FairTour. Mobile Fair Tour updates and announcements can also be found on Tractor Supply Company’s Facebook page.
Tour stops will includes Aug. 8 to 11 at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia; Aug. 22 to 25 at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul; Sept. 6 to 9 at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson; Sept. 12 to 15 at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City; and Sept. 20 to 22 at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler.
