The World Food Prize has announced the opening of registration for the 13th annual Iowa Hunger Summit. This event gathers community members and leaders from all across Iowa who are involved in efforts to eradicate hunger both domestically and internationally to discuss solutions to confront hunger. The event will take place on Oct. 14 at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott Hotel.
The Iowa Hunger Summit will be the first event of the World Food Prize week-long series of programs including the Norman E. Borlaug International Symposium. The summit is an all-day conference which includes a special Hunger Luncheon, and is free and open to the public. The program features speakers and special panel sessions with leaders and experts in confronting hunger, poverty and malnutrition, both at home and abroad. The governor and bipartisan representatives from the Iowa legislature are regular attendees at the Hunger Luncheon, which also features the presentation of the Robert D. Ray Iowa SHARES Humanitarian Award.
While the Hunger Summit is free and open to the public, registration is required and can be done online at www.iowahungersummit.org/register .
The Iowa Hunger Summit will feature the unveiling of the inaugural “Norman Borlaug World Food Prize Day” poster contest. The winning art piece will be used as the focal point of the 2019 Borlaug Day poster and shared with classrooms across the state to educate and inspire students to emulate the passion and commitment of our state’s great humanitarian hero, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Father of the Green Revolution Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, and aspire to be Iowa’s #NextNorm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.