TerraKat is offering attendees the opportunity to learn from a customer why they should take a chance on this brand-new Kansas manufacturer. “Startup Company ‘Spreading’ the Savings,” will be presented on March 21 at 11:30 a.m. by Wesley Werth. The presentation is free and open to anyone attending the 66th Annual 3i SHOW, March 19 to 21, at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kansas.
Werth will discuss his experience with a TerraKat T20 manure spreader, purchased in November 2019. The T20 features TerraKat’s flail-style rock-bypass vertical beaters, an apron with a double row set of log chains and slats and is equipped with a walking-beam Floating Suspension system. For more information and to check out the T34 Spreader, visit TerraKat in space I-199 or visit them online at www.TerraKat.com.
Owned and operated by a dairyman from Fort Scott, Kansas, TerraKat was started to meet the ever-expanding needs of the modern farmer. TerraKat prides themselves on their understanding that in order to be globally competitive, farmers demand a quality product at an affordable value. TerraKat currently offers a quality manure spreader line of 7 models and hopes to soon expand product line to include other equipment.
The 3i SHOW, sponsored by Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, will be held March 19 to 21, 2020, at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kansas. For complete information, visit www.3ishow.com, or contact the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082. Like the 3i SHOW Facebook Page and follow them on Twitter.
