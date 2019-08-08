The 35th annual Sunflower Piecemakers quilt show will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14, at Goppert Building, 705 W. 15th St., Ottawa, Kansas.
Guild members will display more than 200 quilts completed during the past year that incorporate a variety of patterns and color palettes. The quilts come in all sizes from miniatures and table runners to king-sized bed quilts. The 2018 Large and Small Visitors’ Choice quilts will be displayed and visitors will have an opportunity to vote for the 2019 Visitors’ Choice awards.
The guild challenge, “Panel with triangles,” will showcase member quilts that reflect their interpretation. Vendors will be available to provide products, fabric and patterns books. The guild will also have a boutique table with bargains. Several guild members will demonstrate quilting technologies and patterns during the show.
At 3:30 p.m. the guild will have a live auction of miniature quilts that have been made and donated by guild members. Auctioneer Allen Campbell will preside over the auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Franklin County Historical Society, the Franklin County Visitor’s Center and Sunflower Piecemakers quilt guild.
After the auction, there will be a drawing for the 2019 queen-sized opportunity quilt. The paper pieced quilt, “Enticement,” was constructed by guild members. Tickets are six chances for $5 or $1 for a single ticket.
During August the miniature quilts may be viewed at the Franklin County Visitor’s Center.
Admission for the quilt show is $3 a person and wheelchairs are available.
For additional information contact Mary Sleichter at 785-764-0704 or pgsteacher48@gmail.com.
