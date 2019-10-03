In a few weeks, the city of Indianapolis will transform into a sea of blue jackets when the National FFA Convention & Expo kicks off for the 92nd time. This time-honored tradition will be held in the Circle City Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.
More than 67,000 FFA members from across the U.S., representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, are expected to attend the event. It’s an opportunity for students to be exposed to new career paths and opportunities—while celebrating the accomplishments these future leaders have made over the past year.
Throughout the week, convention and expo attendees will also be able to experience the FFA Blue Room, a 17,000 plus-square-foot interactive area that showcases the cutting-edge technology, research and innovation taking place in agriculture. Through experiential learning and specific focus on the most critical challenges facing our communities—from respecting the planet to feeding the world—the FFA Blue Room will inspire and equip students to activate their potential.
With an estimated $33 million impact on the city, attendees will be seen throughout the city, staying at more than 115 hotels in the area as well as giving back to the community through the National Days of Service.
In fact, during the week, more than 2,500 student members will be lending a helping hand to the greater Indianapolis area as part of the National Days of Service. Places, where students will be giving back to the community, include Gleaners Food Bank, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Indianapolis City Market, the Wheeler Mission and more.
Convention and expo events will take place at several venues in downtown Indianapolis and other surrounding areas. FFA members and advisors will meet in Lucas Oil Stadium, where the eight general sessions will be held. At the Indiana Convention Center, members can explore the expo or expand their minds by attending a variety of workshops or participating in educational and career success tours.
The convention and expo will kick off on Oct. 30 with the opening general session in Lucas Oil Stadium, where the organization will be celebrating 50 years of women in FFA. On the morning of Nov. 2, American FFA Degrees, the highest degree for an FFA member, will be bestowed upon more than 4,000 FFA members. The event concludes that afternoon with the election of the 2019-20 National FFA Officer team.
The National FFA Convention & Expo is scheduled to be held in Indianapolis through 2031.
