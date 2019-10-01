To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization—a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy. This fall 332 South Dakota FFA members from 63 chapters, will receive their own FFA jackets through the South Dakota FFA Foundation Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program—carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor. Jackets were sponsored by various individuals through the SD FFA Foundation program, welcoming new members into the fabric of FFA. FFA members filled out the Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program application, answering four short essay questions about their FFA experience and goals, competing to earn their own FFA jacket instead of purchasing one.
“The blue jacket is a symbolic piece of our organization. This program enables our organization to truly be open to all students, regardless of financial situation. Putting my jacket on for the first time is something I will always treasure and remember because it symbolizes the moment I opened a door bursting with new opportunities. Little did I realize how many experiences and memories will forever be engrained into that corduroy. As a jacket recipient through this program, I am incredibly thankful for the sponsors who also believe in the power of the jacket and the opportunities that it brings members like me.” Sadie Vander Wal, state reporter.
When students join the FFA, they typically purchase or borrow jackets to compete in the many Career Development Events offered through FFA. The jacket is their team “uniform” to be worn at all official FFA events. The blue corduroy FFA jacket has been the status symbol of the national FFA organization since 1933, when delegates to the national convention voted to make the jacket part of the organization’s official attire, thus creating the long standing tradition.
Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring an FFA jacket for a SD FFA member should contact Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation executive director at 605-765-4865 or gerri@sdffafoundation.org. Sponsorships are $75 per jacket.
The SD FFA Foundation is proud to support Agricultural Education and the FFA’s mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota’s FFA programs, visit www.sdffafoundation.org or like us on facebook.
