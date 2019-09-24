Agricultural lenders will receive current useful, research-based information during the Siouxland Agricultural Lender’s Seminar on Nov. 7 with registration at 8:45 a.m. and programing from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Triple Box near Orange City, Iowa.
The seminar will present current information to assist lenders and farm financial advisors in their portfolio management, which is especially important in this era of continued market variability.
Lenders who serve agricultural clients—especially those who work with dairymen—in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota are encouraged to attend as the seminar will focus on market outlooks for livestock, grains and dairy along with the issues of farm technology, new record data and reporting plus tax laws affecting agriculture.
“Ag lenders know that price risk management continues to be a major variable for profitability in ag enterprises,“ said Fred Hall, Northwest Iowa dairy field specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “For that reason, understanding the current market trends and risks is a necessary part of farm management assistance. Lenders and consultants working with dairymen have the additional necessity of understanding a complex system of milk marketing, labor inputs and federal policy implications.”
The list of presenters includes:
Doug Johnson, Moody’s Analytics: “Convergence of the Big Three in Agriculture: Ag Economy, Ag Technology and Ag Experience”;
Nathan Hulinksy, University of Minnesota: “Combining FINBIN and DHIA Data to Predict Expansion Success”;
Mark Stephenson, University of Wisconsin-Madison: “Dairy Market Outlook”;
Chad Hart, Iowa State University: “Agriculture Market Outlook”;
Tom Thaden, Iowa Farm Business Association: “Agriculture Tax Law Changes”; and
Gary Vande Vegte, CPA, CMA, Van Bruggen and Vande Vegte CPAs and Financial Advisors: “How Dairies are Ramping Up Their Financial Reporting.”
The Siouxland Ag Lenders Seminar is hosted through a partnership between the ISU Extension and Outreach Dairy Team, Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota Bankers Associations.
“This seminar has proven itself in assisting Siouxland lenders and financial advisors with a local source for current information which they can use as they to help producers manage risk,” Hall said.
Registration cost for the Siouxland Ag Lenders Seminar is $85 for the first person from a business and $60 for each additional person that has made the registration by Oct. 25. After Oct. 25, all registrations—including at the door—will be $100 and will not guarantee lunch.
To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/4Hregion1/siouxland-lenders-seminar or for more information, contact Fred Hall at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.
