U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Aug. 28 that he will have his agency look into the drop in beef prices that occurred shortly after a fire on Aug. 9 that shut down the Tyson Foods plant in Holcomb, Kansas.
“As part of our continued efforts to monitor the impact of the fire at the beef processing facility in Holcomb, Kansas, I have directed USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Division to launch an investigation into recent beef pricing margins to determine if there is any evidence of price manipulation, collusion, restrictions of competition or other unfair practices,” Perdue said in a statement. “If any unfair practices are detected, we will take quick enforcement action. USDA remains in close communication with plant management and other stakeholders to understand the fire’s impact to industry.
“I have spent this summer visiting with cattle ranchers across the country, and I know this is a difficult time for the industry as a whole. USDA is committed to ensuring support is available to ranchers who work hard to the feed the United States and the world.”
Tyson Foods is planning on re-opening the plant. CattleFax estimates the Holcomb plant accounts for about 6% of the total U.S. fed cattle packing capacity and 23.5% of the total Kansas fed cattle packing capacity as the plant processed about 6,000 head of cattle a day. About 3,500 people work at the Holcomb plant.
