China’s recently announced embargo on U.S. agricultural imports escalates trade-related risks to the U.S. farm sector, which is experiencing falling sales, prices and land values from previous tariffs, says Fitch Ratings. Effects of this downturn are felt in state revenues, agricultural loan performance and corporate earnings. However, the extent to which this becomes a credit issue for states, lenders and agricultural companies will depend on multiple factors including the duration of the embargo, federal aid and the broader direction of the U.S.-China trade war.
U.S. agricultural exports to China fell dramatically to $9.1 billion in 2018 from $19.5 billion in 2017 as a result of the imposition of Chinese tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Exports declined an additional 20% in first-half 2019. The decline in exports to China is exacerbating weather challenges, which affect plantings and yields, for the farming sector this year.
At the state level, less populous and economically diverse states with high exposure to agriculture are most at risk. Midwest states, such as Iowa where farm exports are approximately 3% of the Gross State Product, and Nebraska and Kansas, are more likely to see reduced tax revenues and budget flexibility as a result of the large contribution of export-driven agricultural industries to their economies. Nebraska and Kansas, for which sales and income taxes accounted for 96% of general fund revenues in 2018, are more exposed to economic shocks than states such as Illinois and Minnesota that have greater trade exposure but less volatile revenue because exports account for a smaller portion of their economies.
Land values pledged as collateral fell in tandem with crop prices in key regions, declining 9.7% in northern plain states and 5.1% in corn-belt states over the last five years. Favorable interest rates cushioned this decline. Pressure on farmers may be somewhat mitigated by crop insurance payouts and the USDA $16 billion taxpayer-funded relief package. However, these are short-term solutions that will not offset the policy-driven decline in Chinese demand for U.S. agriculture exports.
According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, agriculture loan and lease delinquencies are at the highest levels since third-quarter 2010. The Farm Credit System Banks are well positioned to handle a sustained downturn of the U.S. agriculture cycle in terms of capital, earnings and liquidity due to a second-loss position. The effect on FCS’s earnings and margins from tariffs was modest, thus far, even with farm inventories piling up and soybean prices trading near 10-year lows. Credit losses at the association level should continue to be manageable due to conservative underwriting standards within the system, with a cap on loan-to-value ratios mitigating loss severity, all else being equal.
Fitch observes modest increases in delinquencies and cumulative net losses across its portfolio of rated equipment loan asset-backed securities due to overall negative trends within the sector. No negative rating actions have been taken due to the short-term nature of the assets/securitizations and deleveraging structures which resulted in increasing credit enhancement. Fitch’s assumptions are anchored off of the stressed recessionary period but CNL portfolios with high concentrations of agricultural equipment-backed loans incorporate recent vintages to capture pressure faced by the sector. Continued stress on farm finances and decreased demand for agriculture equipment could translate into higher defaults and potential lower recoveries on used equipment values.
Weak sentiment among farmers could have a negative effect on demand for agricultural equipment produced by John Deere and other manufacturers. Deere’s geographic and product diversification partly offsets the effect of China’s retaliatory actions. Credit risk for large U.S. agricultural processors should be limited in the near term. However, there is a longer-term risk to the sector should a prolonged trade war prompt structural change in Chinese imports. The trade war has also driven down ethanol margins given weak export demand, elevated industry inventory levels and increased corn prices.
