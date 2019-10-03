Five hundred and six high school students and teachers from 43 schools from across Nebraska visited Holt County recently to test their knowledge of rangeland management during the 65th Annual Nebraska State Range Judging Contest.
Each fall, students enrolled in agriculture or natural resources classes compete for top honors in range judging contests. Contestants compete as individuals and as teams in either the Junior or Senior Division. Six area contests are held in mid- to late-September in addition to the State contest. The contests are sponsored by the Nebraska Section Society for Range Management. Co-sponsors include Nebraska Extension, Natural Resources Districts, and Natural Resources Conservation Service. Volunteers from these and other natural resource agencies and groups assist local committees with organizing and conducting the contests. Over the last 10 years, attendance at area contests has averaged 1,100 students.
Range judging contests test the participants’ skills and knowledge of plant identification, ecological site identification and composition, rangeland conservation and grazing management. While studying for range judging competitions, students learn about one of Nebraska’s major land uses. Rangelands cover nearly 50% of Nebraska and approximately 60% of the United States. Even if these young contest participants do not pursue a career in rangeland or natural resource management, they will gain an understanding of a major natural resource that will be remembered throughout their lifetimes.
The Junior Division included 269 individuals and 78 teams. Lucas Olson from West Holt High School took first place individual honors in the Junior Division. Garret Schneider, Sargent, placed second; Copper Phillipps, Burwell, placed third; and Sadie Jarecke, West Holt, placed fourth. Members of the first-place junior team from West Holt are Lucas Olson, Sadie Jarecke, Isaac Pistulka and EmiLee Walnofer. Members of the second-place junior team from Burwell are Copper Phillipps, Ethan Joy, Devin Konicek, and Alex Gideon. Members of the third-place junior team from Sargent are Garett Schneider, Vivian Slagle, Slate Micheel, and Ethan Kipp. Members of the fourth-place junior team from Ainsworth are Ben Flynn, Ty Schlueter, Summer Richardson and Maia Flynn.
The Senior Division included 209 individuals and 67 teams. Sheridan Wilson from Arthur County High School took first place individual honors in the Senior Division. Martin Wentworth, West Holt, placed second; Amber Staab, Ord, placed third; and Tye Bruha, Ord, placed fourth. Members of the first-place senior team from West Holt are Martin Wentworth, Aaron Kraus, Jackson Butterfield and Garrison Hansen. Members of the second place Ord team are Amber Staab, Tye Bruha, Sam Lech and Ethan Gabriel. The third place Sargent team includes Bridget Slagle, Sidney Vincent, Shawn Quandt and Baily Schneider. Members of the fourth-place senior team from West Holt are Ellie Burkinshaw, Joseph Seger, Jaegher Ogden and Ben Slaymaker.
Twenty-eight adults also participated in the contest. Mike Kozeal, Ag-Ed instructor from Sargent High School placed first in the adult competition. Additional contest information is available on the Nebraska Section, SRM Website, www.nesrm.org/RangeJudging.html.
