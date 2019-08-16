Thirteen individuals will be honored in an onstage ceremony with a VIP Citation at this year’s National FFA Convention & Expo held in Indianapolis Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. The VIP Citation recognizes individuals’ significant contribution to FFA and agricultural education.
Those individuals receiving this distinction include Richard Barczewski of Dover, Delaware; Marc Beitia of American Falls, Idaho; Don Boggs of Manhattan, Kansas; Bob Funk of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; the late Kevin Koeleyn of Tulare, California; Joel Larsen of Roseville, Minnesota; Lloyd McCabe of Dixon, California; Dan Pentony of Danville, Illinois; Ron Pulse of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Michael Scuse of Dover, Delaware; John Starkey of Tucker, Georgia.; Richard Taylor of Newark, Delaware; Gary Thome of Adams, Minnesota.
“The VIP Award recognizes the dedicated individuals who contribute to the FFA mission of student success through their hard work and cooperation,” National FFA Chief Executive Officer Mark Poeschl said. “Without such strong and outstanding commitment, FFA would not be able to help build strong character in its members, who in turn become strong leaders in their families, communities and businesses.”
