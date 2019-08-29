An appreciation of heritage, a responsibility for today and a drive for tomorrow was the feeling that filled the 2019 “Nation to Nation” Tribal Consultation Meeting and Tours, recently hosted by the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council, the Quapaw Nation and the Oklahoma leadership for the agencies of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Quapaw, Oklahoma.
This was a special event with all of Oklahoma’s sovereign tribes invited to attend. The “Nation to Nation” Tribal Consultation Meeting continues to grow and this year those attending gathered in far northeastern Oklahoma to share successes and offer support to one another. In a sense it was a meeting that was never meant to end. The relationships built through networking will likely carry on for years.
Quapaw Nation Chairman John L. Berrey, said, “We are so proud of the growth in Native Nations Agriculture and we appreciate all the hard work by Dr. Carol Crouch, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Tribal Liaison, and the entire USDA. We live by the same motto as Secretary Sonny Purdue—‘Do good things and feed people.’”
Gary O’Neill, Oklahoma Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist, said, “Oklahoma USDA NRCS works closely with the Tribes and their members to address conservation needs which has led to great successes. The Nation to Nation consultation event has resulted in more conservation success stories and enhanced partnerships between tribes and NRCS.”
The eighth annual meeting began with a tour of the Quapaw Nation’s conservation accomplishments. This tour included the O-GAH-PAH Pride Kennel, O-GAH-PAH Bison, the Greenhouse and Pollinator Gardens, O-GAH-PAH Honey and Goats, O-GAH-PAH Coffee and the O-GAH-PAH Brewery.
Participants had the opportunity to visit Tribal booths where they showcased their economic development and conservation accomplishments. Booths also featured various conservation partners of USDA and others. Food served during the evening social and the following day’s lunch was a great example of what makes this event special. All the food utilized for the meals was from the Tribes of Oklahoma: The bison, the beef steak, vegetables and desserts. The meat is from their herds and the vegetables are grown in their seasonal tunnels and gardens. Chef Greg Bolton of the Downstream Casino Resort utilized the Choctaw Nation pecans and Chickasaw Nation Bedre’ chocolate for all the different desserts.
The Tribal Consultation meeting, hosted by the OTCAC, began with the Honor Guard and Opening Prayer and the National Anthem in the Language of The Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The morning session included tribal success stories. The lunch was prepared by Chef Bolton. After lunch, the schedule included a Tribal Consultation and networking opportunities followed by the closing prayer. Next, attendees left for tours which included the O-GAH-PAH Meat Processing Facility, the O-GAH-PAH Feeding Facility, the O-GAH-PAH Cattle Operation, the O-GAH-PAH Farmers Market, and the O-GAH-PAH Mercantile.
“Each year the Nation to Nation Consultation does continue to grow and we see more networking between the tribes, USDA Agencies and our conservation partners,” Crouch said. “This event provides us with an opportunity to engage tribal leaders and administrators from across Oklahoma and helps us identify ways that USDA can better serve tribal governments and tribal members, particularly those that are engaged in farming and/or ranching. We realize that protecting natural resources and preserving the land for future generations is a major priority among American Indian tribes.”
For more information on the Nation to Nation Tribal Consultation, contact Crouch at 405-742-1203 or carol.crouch@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.