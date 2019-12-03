As planning for the 2020 Mid-America Workforce Summit continues to be finalized, Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, sponsor of the annual summit, are excited to announce that the early bird registration rate has been extended indefinitely for attendees. The summit will be Jan. 22 to 23, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas, at the Topeka Capitol Plaza Maner Conference Center.
Attendees can register now and engage with other employers, educators, community members, chamber representatives, legislators and government officials, and regional workforce board members to address the new realities facing the workforce and economic development issues in several mid-America states.
Alongside presenters, attendees can network with exhibitors who will be showcasing their products and services. Exhibitors at the 2020 summit include Complete Technology Solutions, City of Larned, Geographic Solutions, USDA Rural Development, plus many more.
For complete Summit information, including attendee and exhibit registration forms, visit www.MidAmericaWorkforceSummit.com or contact WKMA directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082. Like the Mid-America Workforce Summit Facebook Page or follow them on Twitter to receive continued updates and information about the Summit and upcoming events.
