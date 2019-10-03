The McCook Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo will return to the Red Willow County Fairgrounds Nov. 20 to 21, 2019.
Once again Star Expos are leading the field in technology as we are excited to be adding hemp components to our shows. Agriculture has been waiting a long time for this opportunity. Hemp production will allow producers to diversify their farming programs and create new markets. The benefits of hemp to the ag industry are massive for the future of agriculture. Commodity Exchanges are being created for both industrial and medical hemp products giving buyers, sellers and traders the place and tools to trade.
Exhibitors include numerous cutting edge displays for farm and ranch equipment, seed and chemicals, agricultural services, irrigation manufacturers, financial providers, commodity organizations, colleges, governmental services, home services, furniture and art galleries, boutiques, hats, boots, and much more. There truly will be something for everyone.
The Live Show stage, with your host Jared Slagle, is back by popular demand! The Live Show stage will host seminars, demonstrations, interviews, educational information, and even a little music.
We are excited to have JD Wing horse training demonstrations back both days of the show. JD is the head horse trainer for the Tee Cross Ranches. The famous Tee Cross brand was the first brand registered in the State of Colorado and is synonymous with quality in both its’ Quarter Horse and cattle operations. The horse training demonstrations are brought to you by Bobby Norris Real Estate.
The Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge and Loop Brewing Company will be hosting the beer/cocktail garden again this year. Come out, get you a refreshment and a slice of pizza. This event will be held in the Kiplinger Arena beer garden/wine tasting area.
Don’t forget the ever-popular Tres Rios Silver Working Ranch Horse Sale at 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Come out and bid on some of the finest ranch horses in the Midwest. Highest selling horse and buyer will receive a beautiful Tres Rios Belt Buckle.
In conjunction with the Working Ranch Horse Sale, we will also be hosting an FFA Benefit Auction. Several area FFA chapters and alumni will be participating and will auction off an item that they have made in class. All proceeds generated from the sale of the chapter’s item will go directly to that FFA chapter. Give us a call to get your FFA chapter involved, or simply make a class project and bring it to the expo.
Hemp industry expert Brian Waldrip will be featured at the Star Expo events. With over 20 years of experience in agriculture in multiple growing climates domestically, Waldrip is a leader in sustainable practices of the emerging U.S. hemp industry. As an active hemp farmer currently based in the four corners region of Colorado, Waldrip has unique experience to help first-time farmers be successful. Knowing what works, what doesn’t work and how to identify your niche in the industry are all priceless aspects of establishing a profitable operation. Waldrip brings his experience & exciting public speaking skills to our Hemp Expos to guide you into the projected multi-billion-dollar industry that is U.S. hemp.
Corporate sponsors for the expo include Plains Equipment Group, Hometown Family Radio, Fenoglio Boot Company and The American Hat Company.
For more information, contact Darren or Tana Dale at 866-685-0989 or info@starexpos.net or go online to www.StarExpos.net.
