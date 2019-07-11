Natrona County Master Gardeners are holding after-hours plant diagnostic clinics from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 25, Aug. 29 and Sept. 26 in the Mills Room of the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd., Casper.
“We are hosting these evening hours to allow folks who work access to the Master Gardener services after they finish their work day,” said Donna Hoffman, University of Wyoming Extension agriculture and horticulture educator in Natrona County.
Master Gardeners are trained horticulture volunteers available to help diagnose landscape or house plant issues and provide control solutions. Insect or other pest identifications will also be available.
They can help other gardeners know how to grow plants in our difficult dry High Plains desert conditions, said Hoffman.
For more information contact Hoffman at 307-235-9400 or DHoffman@natronacounty-wy.gov or visit the Natrona County Master Gardeners Facebook page to view the event posting.
