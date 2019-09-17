Junior and senior undergraduates at Iowa four-year colleges and universities are invited to submit proposals to a new sustainability scholarship program sponsored by the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University.
Awards of up to $1,000 will be provided to selected proposals to support planned learning and participation experiences for students interested in the broad area of sustainability. The awards are designed to support students seeking to gain experience that nurtures their knowledge of the big-picture aspects of sustainability.
Students can apply from any public or private four-year college or university in Iowa. Proposals can be related to agriculture, food, natural resources or related topics. Applicants are required to work with a faculty mentor at the student’s educational institution to develop a proposal that shows how they plan to use the scholarship support. Proposals can be defined educational, research or work projects, attendance at a meeting of relevant interest or other educational opportunity.
“Our goal is that this learning experience will offer more students the chance to encounter the principles and concepts of sustainability through a planned learning activity and consider how they will use that knowledge in future life experiences,” said Mark Rasmussen, director of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture. “This will help students develop an understanding of the complex realities of applying sustainability to real-world situations.”
The deadline for submission is Oct. 30. Selected proposals will be notified by Dec. 15. Funds will be made available for use in the spring or summer of 2020. A final report of activities and learning experience will be required upon completion.
The program is made possible by private donor funds supporting the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State. Additional scholarships will be provided by private donor funds supporting the ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; scholarships from these funds will be awarded to eligible juniors and seniors from among the 25 majors in the ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Find more details about the scholarships and how to apply at the Leopold Center website at www.leopold.iastate.edu, under Scholarship.
