More than 15 years ago data was collected by the Kansas Geological Survey on the declining quality of groundwater in the Arkansas River region due to naturally occurring sources. The Kansas Water Office along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Agriculture will be working with KGS and Groundwater Management District No. 3 in a two-year study to collect current, updated data in the areas adjacent to the river and surface irrigation canals in Hamilton, Kearny, Finney, Gray and Ford counties in response to a legislative resolution passed this past 2019 session, Senate Resolution No. 1729.
In an effort to help update data, a study area has been identified and the state of Kansas is providing the opportunity for domestic well owners in those areas who use their well(s) for drinking water purposes to have their water tested for free. Test results will be provided back to the well owner and used in the broader study to determine overall regional groundwater quality. Please note, water from public water supply systems is routinely tested and meets all safe drinking water standards, and therefore is not included in this study.
The state is working with the five listed county health departments and conservation districts have water sampling kits available to private well owners. This will be a phased approach starting with Hamilton County, followed by Kearny, Finney, Gray and Ford. Those who use their well(s) for drinking water purposes are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to help update the water quality data in this study area. Participation in this study is voluntary.
Sample kits will be available beginning in Hamilton County on Aug. 19 with the other counties to follow.
For more information please visit www.kdheks.gov/mineralization or call 785-296-3185.
