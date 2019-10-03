The annual Kansas Farm Bureau Photo Contest is hosted by the state Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee. The contest is open to all Farm Bureau members of any county in Kansas.
The photo contest is an opportunity to share a glimpse of your corner of the state and life as an agriculturalist. Photos capturing rural life, Kansas scenery and/or Farm Bureau involvement are encouraged. There are no categories this year. Submit your favorite photo or memory from the past year.
Entries are due Nov. 10. For more information on the photo contest, visit www.kfb.org/Article/KFB-Photo-Contest.
