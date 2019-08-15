Kansas Farm Bureau has selected four collegiate fellows from across the state for the 2019-2020 school year. The KFB Collegiate Fellows program offers emerging leaders an opportunity to engage in intentional leadership and personal development while learning first-hand about Farm Bureau policy. Fellows will dedicate a few hours each month during the school year to the program and in turn gain skills, insight and connections to prepare them for success in their education, future career and continued Farm Bureau involvement.
Fellows were chosen through a competitive application process that included written answers and interviews with KFB staff. Fellows will attend a two-day orientation in Manhattan where they will meet with KFB staff, receive leadership development and meet their cohort.
The current class of KFB Fellows includes Emily Glenn, Scott County; Shyanne Jones, Labette County; Amber Oerly, of Boonville, Missouri; and Zoe Schultz, Gove County.
Kansas Farm Bureau’s mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.
