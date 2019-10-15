Boot Hill Museum, at Dodge City, has been home to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame since 2002, and five inductees set to go into the hall on Nov 9.
The Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to name the following individuals for induction in 2019: Brent Harris, of Dodge City, Kansas, cowboy entertainer; David V. Williams, formerly of Caldwell, Kansas, cowboy historian; Norman Giles, formerly of Clark County, Kansas, cowboy rancher; Will Lowe, of Canyon, Texas, rodeo cowboy; and Jim Arnold, of Ashland, Kansas, working cowboy,
Each year since then five or more legendary cowboys or cowgirls have been inducted into the hall of fame. This year the committee has chosen to select five men of the American West into the Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will be 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Cowboy Capital Saloon and Grill, formerly Guymon-Petro, 301 4th Avenue, Dodge City.
It is open to the public and will be posted on Boot Hill Museum’s website, boothill.org, and Facebook page. Tickets are $20 and reservations can be made by calling Boot Hill Museum at 620-227-8188 or go online at boothill.org.
