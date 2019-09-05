Three Iowa FFA chapters were awarded bragging rights and cash prizes in the Pionee brand A-Series Soybeans Big A Challenge. The winning chapters were recognized and their statues displayed prominently at the 2019 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois.
Judges selected Mount Ayr FFA of Mount Ayr, Iowa, as the overall winner of the $2,500 top prize. North Tama FFA of Traer, Iowa, won $1,500 for second place and Wayne FFA of Corydon, Iowa, earned $1,000 for third place. The top three chapters were chosen from 15 finalist chapters in Iowa and Illinois.
Pioneer and FFA teamed up for the Big A Challenge, which highlighted the next generation of soybeans and the next generation of farmers. FFA chapters wrote essays and submitted designs to earn the opportunity to decorate one of the Big A statues. The 15 finalist chapters demonstrated their creative talents by each decorating a 7-foot-tall Big A statue showcasing the outstanding performance of A-Series soybeans while celebrating their local communities. Just as A-Series soybeans are bred using localized research and testing to fit many growing environments, FFA chapters used the Big A statues to illustrate what makes their local communities unique.
Pioneer also would like to congratulate the other finalist chapters in the High Plains Journal readership area: Atlantic FFA, Atlantic, Iowa; East Marshall FFA, LeGrand, Iowa; MMCRU FFA, Marcus, Iowa; Newell-Fonda FFA, Newell, Iowa;
Sibley-Ocheyedan FFA, Sibley, Iowa; and Wilton FFA, Wilton, Iowa.
