The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer Advisory Committee has elected new leaders for 2019. These officers and new district representatives are committed to uniting young farmers throughout the state and keeping the next generation of farm leaders engaged through various programs and events, including their biggest event: the IFBF Annual Young Farmer meeting, which draws a diverse array of young farmers and agribusiness leaders together. IFBF Young Farmer members elected to leader positions in 2019 include Ben Hollingshead, Boone County, chair; Clark Dolch, Adair County, vice-chair; Mary Ebert, Guthrie County, secretary; Megan Francois, Delaware County, historian; Kristin Plate, Mahaska County, PR chair.
At a time when 57 percent of Iowa’s young farm families rely on off-farm jobs to sustain their farm business, the IFBF Young Farmer Program embraces their evolving interests and schedules to keep them engaged in leadership roles in the organization. In fact, today the average age of a county board leader is 43 years old.
The program advisory committee plans various events around the state each year, including an annual statewide conference each January that brings hundreds of young farmers together. The 2020 Young Farmer Conference will take place Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 at The Meadows Conference Center at Prairie Meadows in Altoona.
