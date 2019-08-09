Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently announced the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will re-launch the Choose Iowa initiative at the 2019 Iowa State Fair. The Choose Iowa program creates support for farmers, drives demand for the products they produce, and generates excitement about agricultural innovation happening around the state.
“Iowa farmers work hard to produce healthy, affordable food using sustainable practices. Thanks to their efforts, Iowa produces more corn, pork, eggs and renewable fuels than any other state,” Naig said. “Whether you live in the city or the country, you can support our farmers by choosing Iowa-grown meat, eggs, dairy and produce at grocery stores, farmers markets and restaurants around the state.”
The Choose Iowa brand first launched in 2007 as a labeling program for locally grown products. Now the program has evolved into a platform to share stories about Iowa agriculture, including farm families, innovations, agribusinesses and the products they produce.
Agriculture is an important part of the state’s history and agricultural innovations will lead the state into the future. Iowa has created an environment for ag entrepreneurs and start-up companies to be successful. All Iowans can be proud of the established industry leaders, promising new start-ups and technology-savvy farmers that call Iowa home. These agricultural leaders create new opportunities for Iowa’s communities, economy and workforce.
Iowa State Fair attendees can visit the Choose Iowa booth in the Ag Building to learn more about Iowa’s agricultural products and some of the decisions producers make every day on the farm. Additional information is available at ChooseIowa.com.
