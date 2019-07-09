Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has been selected to serve as the 2019-2020 president of the Midwest Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Naig accepted the position during the association’s recent annual meeting in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
MASDA is comprised of the departments of agriculture from 13 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Naig will work alongside other states’ agricultural leaders to promote and advance the industry, and support farmers and ranchers throughout the Midwest.
“MASDA is a great organization that unites leaders who represent all aspects of Midwestern agriculture,” Naig said. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors, secretaries and commissioners. Our states have some unique specialties and challenges but this group provides a unified voice for farmers and ranchers. We all share common goals, like creating new markets for our producers’ products.”
Naig will host the annual MASDA meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, in June 2020.
Naig is Iowa’s 15th Iowa’s secretary of agriculture. He previously served as the deputy secretary for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
MASDA is the Midwest Regional Association of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, a nonpartisan, nonprofit association that represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries and directors in the United States.
