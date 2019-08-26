Invenergy, a leading Midwest-based developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, recently announced a historic sponsorship of the National FFA Organization. Invenergy is the first sustainable energy company to establish a nationwide investment of this scale with the organization.
The FFA prepares its members for leadership in careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. Invenergy’s investment will support three of the organization’s central programs: The Blue Jacket Program, a staple source of member pride, to which Invenergy will donate 125 signature jackets annually; Career and Leadership Development Events; and building out the FFA national alumni network.
More than half of Invenergy’s U.S.-based renewable energy projects are located in the same zip code as an active FFA chapter. The company invests more than $160 million in the communities that host its projects every year, and this sponsorship furthers Invenergy’s commitment to rural families and communities across the country.
“FFA is important to the communities where Invenergy projects operate and where our employees live,” said Mick Baird, SVP of Renewable Development at Invenergy. “We are proud to support the mission of FFA and to help support the education and leadership opportunities they provide.”
Almost 700,000 middle and high school students belong to one of the 8,630 FFA chapters across the country, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands where students are setup for success through agricultural and STEM education programming.
“We are excited to work with Invenergy as they support our members and programs,” said Molly Ball, president and chief marketing officer for the National FFA Foundation. “Their investment in our members will help us continue to provide resources and opportunities to the next generation of leaders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.