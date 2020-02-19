The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in partnership with the Equipment Dealers Association and the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association, are sponsoring Agricultural Power and Technology and Mechanical Systems in Agriculture CASE Institute scholarships for agriculture teachers. CASE is an acronym for curriculum for agricultural science education.
Applications for the scholarships are now being accepted, with the deadline landing on Feb. 29. Each partial scholarship is valued at $2,000.
“We are incredibly proud to be a part of a program that takes every opportunity to give back to those in educator positions,” said Julie Davis, director of workforce development at AEM. “The CASE Institute scholarships are a way to help educators take their programs to the next level and help train and evolve the next generation in our industry.”
Since its inception, the CASE curriculum has helped more than 2,500 teachers achieve certification to teach its classes. However, only about 90 of those certifications are in equipment-specific courses. AEM, EDA and FEMA hope to increase that number through this scholarship program that explores general machinery education.
The APT scholarship sponsored by AEM, EDA and FEMA includes $2,000 to attend Agricultural Power and Technology or Mechanical Systems in Agriculture CASE Institutes.
To learn more about the scholarship or to apply, visit www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5412107/2020-NAAE-CASE-Institute-Scholarship-Application.
