Fairgoers will have the chance to enter a favorite family recipe in the Greater Midwest Foodways Alliance Family Heirloom Recipe Competition at the South Dakota State Fair in the Women’s Building on Sept. 1.
This competition seeks the best made-from-scratch family heirloom recipes suitable for a family or community dinner. To encourage participants to delve deep into their family’s culinary history, submitted recipes must be at least 50 years old.
“Celebrating family heritage through food is always fun and the family heirloom competition does exactly that. So go dig through those recipe boxes and come share your food traditions during the State Fair,” said Peggy Besch, State Fair manager.
Registration forms and competition rules can be found on the South Dakota State Fair website at www.sdstatefair.com under the special events tab. Pre-registration is encouraged. Along with the registration form, a prepared dish and recipe must be submitted for judging for the competition on Sept. 1.
The judging will be based on criteria of 50 percent history, 40 percent prepared recipe and 10 percent appearance and display. Prize money is awarded to first place through third place.
The Greater Midwest Foodways Alliance is dedicated to exploring, celebrating and preserving unique food traditions and their cultural contexts in the American Midwest. By hosting public events, developing archival resources and generating publications, the Alliance aims to celebrate the distinctiveness of a region.
The 2019 South Dakota State Fair will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Aug. 28. This year’s theme is “There’s No Time Like Fair Time.” For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair Office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.
