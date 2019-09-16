Bill Clifford, an Air Force veteran, small business owner and ophthalmologist based in Garden City recently announced his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican in Kansas’ First District.
“As a father of six, I am concerned that if we don’t change course now, the America we know and love may not be there for our children and grandchildren. Like most Kansans, I am appalled at what is happening in Washington today. After much consideration, I am compelled to represent the people of Kansas,” Clifford said. “Just like I did 43 years ago when I joined the Air Force, I pledge to defend the values that make this country great and stand up for our Kansas way of life.”
Clifford said he would stand with President Donald Trump and represent the conservative values of the district. He pledged to defend Second Amendment rights, support the Right to Life, advocate for farmers and ranchers and work to secure the borders.
Clifford is co-owner of Fry Eye Associates in Garden City, Kansas. A 1976 graduate of the Air Force Academy, he flew the F-15 jet fighter in the Air Force for four years. He attended the University of Southern California Medical School from 1985 to 1989 and completed eye surgery residency and fellowship training in glaucoma and cornea at the University of Oklahoma. After a year at the King Khaled Eye Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he joined Dr. Luther Fry in the practice of ophthalmology. He is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is a member-at-large of the American Academy of Ophthalmology Board of Trustees.
Bill Clifford has held elected offices for more than a dozen years. Clifford was elected three times to the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees and is currently serving his fifth year on the Finney County Commission, which he chairs. Clifford and his wife, Jean, have six children, Frances 29, Mary 27, Elizabeth 27, Patrick 22, Joy 17, and David 16.
