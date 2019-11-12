By Baylee Brown
Mulhall-Orlando FFA Reporter
The Mulhall-Orlando, Oklahoma, FFA members have been attending a variety of activities this fall. Everything from livestock shows to creed speaking contests, these experiences give students opportunities to learn skills that will help them in future career paths.
Several members attended the Oklahoma State Fair in September to show livestock and compete in the livestock-judging contest. The Junior FFA team with Callen Oldenburg, KayLea Taylor, Charley Johnson, and Baylee Brown placed second in their age division.
On Sept. 24, the officer team participated in the Northwest Area Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference. They were awarded the Three Star Chapter Award. The theme of this year’s COLT Conference was “What’s Next.” This leadership training was planned and conducted by the eight state FFA officers. It challenged the elected officers from each of the 62 high school FFA chapters in the northwest area to stop reacting to problems as they occur and start anticipating problems before they happen.
The M-O FFA Chapter also received a TC Energy STEM grant for $5,000. This grant will be used to buy scientific sensors that can cover a variety of measurements including, temperature, and cleanliness of water, oxygen levels and carbon dioxide levels. Students will use these tools to prepare for high skill jobs and become scientific thinkers.
Following the Oklahoma State Fair, M-O held two livestock judging practices at local farms where they were able to practice evaluating classes of hogs and cattle. From Sept. 26 to Oct. 6, the M-O FFA members were busy showing and judging livestock at the Tulsa State Fair. The Junior FFA livestock judging team placed first at this competition.
On Oct. 8, a group of M-O FFA members traveled to Carney to compete in the opening ceremony and eighth grade team creed speaking events. Members on the opening ceremonies team were KayLea Taylor, Charley Johnson, Baylee Brown, Mackenzie O’Neal, Grace Riggs, and Willie Schoonover. This team placed third at this competition. The eighth grade creed speaking team included Kaylee Day, Casyn Larman, Hanna Schmidt, Lora Golay, and Briley Harman.
Through participation in FFA events like these M-O FFA members learn leadership skills, public speaking, critical thinking, and decision making, just to name a few. These skills will be beneficial as they continue with their education and will contribute to their career success.
