In 1929, the Great Depression gripped the country. Farm families everywhere barely survived and most had to walk away from their livelihood. But banker Cornelius J. Claassen, who grew up on a Nebraska farm, recognized that despite the difficulties, farming was a profession and a business, not just a way of life. He believed that farms could do more than just survive, but thrive with solid management, which led him to start Farmers National Company.
It wasn’t the easiest time to launch such a company. The stock market had crashed and the Great Depression had reared its ugly head. Then came droughts in 1934 and 1936, crops failed, grasshoppers were ravenous in fields and low prices caused incredible pressure. But by 1935, the farms managed by FNC had grown to 500, located mainly within Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Managers themselves fixed chicken coops, rebuilt houses and improved properties to help them sell better. The company weathered further challenges including World War II, but adapted new technologies and business strategies, and added services that led it to become the ag business powerhouse it is today.
This year, Farmers National Company celebrates its 90th anniversary as its experts manage more than two million acres for more than 6,500 clients on an estimated 5,000 farms, ranches and specialty operations across the country. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates in nearly 30 states with more than 275 full and part-time employees. Its mission—the same one envisioned by founder Claassen—to make non-resident ownership of farmland worry free and profitable.
“Farmers National Company has stayed true to the farm management concept it created 90 years ago, but has also become a leader in other related fields through strategic diversification, resulting in expanded service offerings to landowners,” said Jim Farrell, president and CEO. “Reaching beyond our traditional roots has enabled us to better serve the market. We’ve increased our adaptability by broadening our base, which has created stability and profitability. For instance, our oil and gas management business has seen unprecedented growth. Since 2001, oil and gas interests under management by the company have grown from 5,000 interests to over 150,000 interests in 40 states and is now a key landowner service offered by the company.”
