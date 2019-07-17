Deadlines for all South Dakota State Fair open class entries are right around the corner. The static entry deadline is July 31.
“The State Fair is the place for you to let your talents shine. There are so many divisions and classes to enter, I encourage you to check out the open class static exhibit premium books and see where you might fit in,” said Peggy Besch, SD State Fairgrounds manager. “From perfectly grown vegetables to exquisite needlework items; divine baked items to beautiful photographs and everything in between, the options are endless to enter!”
Exhibitors are encouraged to use the online entry process available at sdstatefair.com. For those mailing in entry forms, entries postmarked on July 31 will be accepted. Remember to include payment and completed W9 form (include SSN) with your entry. Premium books are available online at sdstatefair.com.
