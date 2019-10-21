A 2018 farm bill Conservation Reserve Program informational meeting is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 13, at John W. Rawlings Heritage Center, 560 Bent Ave., Las Animas, Colorado.
Landowners can learn about changes that affect stakeholders who own and/or operate cropland in the Lower Arkansas Watershed region.
Presenters include the following:
Clarice Navarro-Ratzlaff, Farm Service Agency executive director;
Cindy Vukasin, FSA CRP director;
Clint Evans, Natural Resources Conservation Service’s state conservationist; and
Gene Backhaus, NRCS state resource conservationist.
The meeting will be hosted by the Pueblo office of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, Kiowa County Farm Bureau, Olney Boone Conservation District and Bent County Board of Commissioners.
Reservations for the meeting are due Nov. 8 at bit.ly/NovCRPMeeting, email to Cathy_garcia@gardner.senate.gov or call 719-543-1324.
People who cannot attend may call in at 515-606-5318 and use the access code 304525#. People are also encouraged to join the Facebook group Lower Ark Watershed CRP.
