Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be conducting mandatory chronic wasting disease testing during the 2019 hunting season in specific Game Management Units as part of efforts to control the spread of CWD with its Colorado Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan.
Soon, CPW will be sending out letters to Colorado rifle season deer (buck and doe) hunters who have been selected for mandatory CWD testing. Seventy-eight GMUs, including all eastern plains units, are included in the 2019 mandatory sample. Mandatory and voluntary sampling is critical for data collection on this disease that impacts the long-term health of our herds. For a complete list of this year’s mandatory GMUs, see pages 20 to 29 of the 2019 Colorado Big Game Brochure.
CWD is a prion disease that affects Colorado’s deer, elk and moose. The disease course generally lasts 2 to 3 years and is always fatal. Although there has been no evidence that CWD has yet been transmitted to humans, the Center for Disease Control, along with CPW, recommend that hunters not eat the meat of a CWD-infected animal.
Visit https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/ResearchCWD-Submission.aspx for complete CWD Testing and Submission Information, including a list of testing submission sites and their schedule of operations.
