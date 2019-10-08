The 22nd annual “Colorado…it’s AgriCultural” photography contest is seeking entries to celebrate the spirit of Colorado agriculture. Photographers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to enter this year’s contest.
Entries must be submitted to the Colorado Department of Agriculture via e-mail with an official entry form by Dec. 31, 2019. All photographs must be taken in the 2019 calendar year and must relate to Colorado agriculture in some way.
“I love to see Colorado’s diverse agricultural landscapes captured in pictures,” said Wendy White, marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “Every year photographers showcase Colorado agriculture in creative ways.”
Prizes will be awarded in six subject areas: crops, livestock, people, open professional, urban agriculture and ag from above. Amateur and professional photographers are encouraged to enter, however, professionals may only enter agriculture-related photographs in the open professional category.
Judging will be based on theme, creativity and technical quality. The photographer whose picture best depicts the spirit of Colorado agriculture will receive $150, and category winners will receive a “Colorado…it’s AgriCultural” prize pack. All winning photographs will be displayed in the Beede-Hamil Agriculture Building at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, and will be posted online at www.coloradoagriculture.com.
Read complete contest rules and download the entry form at www.colorado.gov/agmarkets/aginsights. The contest is sponsored by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the AgInsights Committee and Northeastern Junior College.
