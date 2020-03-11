U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced that China has continued its progress in implementing the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement and has taken several additional actions to realize its agriculture-related commitments. The agreement entered into force on Feb. 14, 2020, and the actions announced here build upon the measures announced on Feb. 25. The most recent actions include:
Signing a protocol that allows the importation of fresh California nectarines;
Conditionally lifting a ban on imports of beef and beef products from animals over 30 months of age, subject to other relevant import requirements; and
Updating lists of facilities approved for exporting dairy, infant formula, seafood, and fish oil and fish meal.
In addition, China’s new tariff exclusion process went into effect on March 2 and importers can now apply for exclusions from retaliatory tariffs. USDA has published a translation and analysis of China’s guidance for participating in this latest round of exclusions. On Feb. 28, China announced new exclusions of U.S. hardwood products; these exclusions were issued under the previous exclusion process. USDA will continue to closely monitor China’s implementation of the agreement.
“These implementation measures are promising steps showing that China is taking steps to fulfill their purchase commitments,” Secretary Perdue said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, this agreement will produce positive gains for the entire economy, especially our agriculture sector. We look forward to China continuing to achieve their commitments in future months.”
