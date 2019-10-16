By Trisha Gedon
Oklahoma State University
When he joined his first 4-H club in fourth grade, Charles Cox had no idea the impact it would have on his life and his choice of career. And what a long and storied career he has had—a career spanning nearly three and one-half decades.
His involvement in the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service started with his first animal exhibit as a 4-Her—a trio of rabbits that promptly ate their championship ribbon off their cage—to today when he has been named an inductee into the prestigious National 4-H Hall of Fame.
This honor is presented yearly to recognize the lifelong achievements, leadership and contributions to 4-H at the local, state, national and international levels. Cox joins 15 other Class of 2019 Laureates who received this award at the National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
After completing his bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University, and later his master’s and doctorate degrees, Cox began his Extension career in 1979 as an agriculture and 4-H agent in Woods County. He later moved to Logan County and became the county Extension director.
“Even though I’d been in 4-H for nine years in my youth, I discovered in those first few years of my professional career there was a lot about 4-H I didn’t know,” Cox said. “I always tried to make sure all of my educators, volunteers and members knew of every opportunity available to them and I did this throughout my whole career. Seeing others achieve through 4-H was the highlight of my 34-year career.”
Following his stint in various county positions, Cox moved to the State 4-H Office in 1988 as the curriculum specialist and assumed the responsibility for the production of both 4-H and Ag in the Classroom curriculum. Later, in 1998, he took on the role of state 4-H program leader. In 2007, he added the assistant director for Extension to his position and concurrently served as interim head for OSU’s Department of Agriculture Education, Communications and Leadership from 2008-2010.
He helped establish the Cloverbud program in Oklahoma and was instrumental in developing the Extension Internship Program that has provided dozens of college students the opportunity to spend a summer with Extension. Following his retirement in 2013, he co-chaired the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service Centennial Celebration. Through activities such as a time capsule, centennial train and a quilt project, Oklahoma was recognized as having the best Extension Centennial Celebration in the nation.
The National 4-H Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as part of the 4-H Centennial Project of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents and partners with National 4-H Council and 4-H Youth Development, USDA.
National 4-H Hall of Fame honorees are nominated by their states based upon their exceptional leadership at the local, state, national and international levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.