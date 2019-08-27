The 66th Annual 3i SHOW will host Career & Technical Education Day on opening day, March 19, 2020. Career & Technical Education Day is the expansion of what was known prior as High School Ag Career Day. Although there will still be sessions specific to ag careers, students will now have the opportunity to learn about careers in any field. They will be made aware of the various levels of education required for a wide range of careers, from those requiring the minimum of a certificate to those requiring a master’s degree.
High school ag teachers, their students and parents, high school counselors, FFA representatives, 4-H representatives and extension agents are invited and encouraged to help spread the word about the expansion of High School Ag Career Day into this new, all-inclusive event.
Any educational institution wishing to exhibit at the 3i SHOW and host a session for this event should contact WKMA immediately as sessions are being finalized at this time. In addition, any exhibiting companies who would like to host a session should also contact WKMA.
The 3i SHOW, sponsored by Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, will be held March 19 to 21, 2020, at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kansas. For complete information, visit www.3ishow.com, or contact the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082. Like the 3i SHOW Facebook Page and follow them on Twitter.
