The Colorado Foundation for Agriculture is pleased to open applications for its Outstanding Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher Award. The purpose of this award is to recognize a Colorado educator for his or her efforts to teach students about the importance of agriculture.
The award is open to any Colorado teacher currently engaged in teaching at the pre-K to 12 grade levels. The award will be given based on the teacher’s creative efforts to integrate agriculture into his or her instruction and curricula to increase agricultural literacy. An agriculturally literate person is defined as “one who understands and can communicate the source and value of agriculture as it affects our quality of life.”
District certified teachers that are currently engaged in integrating agricultural concepts into non-agricultural education settings at the pre-K to 12 grade levels are eligible. Applications may be from an individual or a team of teachers working together. Middle and high school agricultural educators are not eligible for this award.
The winning Colorado teacher will receive a $500 monetary award and have up to $1,500 of his or her related expenses paid to attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference June 23 to 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Please refer to the application for further eligibility and award information.
The deadline for application submission is Nov. 22, 2019. The application may be found online at www.GrowingYourFuture.com or contact Jennifer Scharpe, Colorado Foundation for Agriculture executive director at Info@GrowingYourFuture.com or 970-818-3308.
